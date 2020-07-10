Aruba.Tv is pleased to welcome all the visitors who returned to Aruba today, inviting them to enjoy the beautiful beaches and the radiant sun that the island has, while taking preventive health measures.
We are so happy to have you back!
Aruba.Tv was present at the Queen Beatrix International Airport covering the landing of our first visitors after several months.
The airport of Aruba receives its first group of visitors on the island since it’s closing on March 28, 2020. due to the Corona Virus crisis.
ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) is happy to announce that this weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA Airport) is ready to process 40 airplanes and approximately 4000 visitors at the airport.
This is based on the numbers of bought tickets.
Friday July 10, 2020
Total amount of flights 13 | Total Expected Passengers 970
- Dutch Caribbean – 7 flights
- United States – 5 flights
- Europe – 1 flight
Saturday July 11, 2020
Total amount of flights 14 |Total Expected Passengers 1738
- Dutch Caribbean – 2 flights
- United States – 10 flights
- Europe – 2 flights
Sunday July 12, 2020
Total amount of flights 13 |Total Expected Passengers 1278
- Dutch Caribbean – 5 flights
- United States – 7 flights
- Europe – 1 flight