Aruba.Tv is pleased to welcome all the visitors who returned to Aruba today, inviting them to enjoy the beautiful beaches and the radiant sun that the island has, while taking preventive health measures.

We are so happy to have you back!

Aruba.Tv was present at the Queen Beatrix International Airport covering the landing of our first visitors after several months.

The airport of Aruba receives its first group of visitors on the island since it’s closing on March 28, 2020. due to the Corona Virus crisis.