Setar launches new IPTV service

Our local telecommunications company SETAR has introduced its IPTV service to Aruba

SETAR is the key player in telecommunications on Aruba, offering the highest Internet speed on the island. In addition to telephony, they offer around 200 channels, including HDTV channels, television series, movies, music, children’s shows, news, sports, and documentaries. The enhanced TV solution Nordija has provided will encompass WhatsOn content discovery module, Video on Demand stores including Movie VoD and HBO series VoD store, HD TV, advanced recording engine and recording functions in network like Pause Live, nPVR, Start Over and Restart.







We are committed to offering the latest technologies, applications, products and services for the island of Aruba and therefore we have decided to partner with Nordija to offer our clients the most advanced platform on the market, “said Raul Ponson, Sector Manager of Affairs Technicians at SETAR.

“We are excited to expand the reach of our clients with this beautiful island in the Caribbean. Nordija strives to support SETAR to fully embrace the changes in the way people consume content and their need to fully participate in the television experience, “said Jeroen van Vliet, Nordija CCO.

The Aruba.tv news team was present at the press conference with reference to the launch, to learn about the new Setar IPTV service.